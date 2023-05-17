Medalist Olympic Ice-Skating Manga Gets TV Anime

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that Tsurumaikada 's Medalist Olympic ice-skating manga is getting a television anime. A new official website and Twitter account opened to unveil a visual and staff:

Tsurumaikada drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Noblesse ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 22, and it will publish the eighth volume on May 23.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category in this year's Shogakukan Manga Awards. The manga was also nominated in Kodansha 's 47th annual Manga Awards this year.



