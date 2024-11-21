Disney+ to Stream Wandance, Medalist, Go! Go! Loser Ranger Season 2 Anime

Image via Wandance anime's X/Twitter account © Coffee

announced on Thursday that it will stream theandanime. The company also confirmed that it is streaming the second season of theanime.

While not specifically announced to stream on Hulu , anime acquired by Disney+ typically stream on Hulu in the U.S.

The anime of Coffee 's Wandance hip-hop dance manga will debut in 2025.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga and describes the story:

A boy named Kaboku sees a girl named Wanda dance, and suddenly burns with a need to join in. With its thrilling scenes of Japanese hip-hop dance and quirky, charming characters, this is a new, inspirational manga for fans of coming-of-age stories like Blue Period and Your Lie in April . Get up and join the Wandance ! Kaboku has always just gone with the flow, marching in step to the drumbeat of the expectations of those around him: parents, school, plans for the future. It feels predictable, safe, and… empty. But one night, Kaboku's at school late, and he happens on a girl alone, moving wildly, turning a blank space of concrete into a canvas. This is Hikari Wanda, a member of the hip-hop dance club. Kaboku is immediately smitten, but the road to stepping out of his shell is a long one. The club is almost entirely girls, and they're all, well, way better than him. What's ahead is unknown, and that's terrifying, but it also means, for the first time in Kaboku's life… a taste of freedom.

Madhouse and Cyclone Graphics inc are in charge of the anime's production. Dancer, choreographer, and singer RIEHATA , who created choreographies for Japanese groups such as EXILE and KAT-TUN, and Korean groups such as BTS, EXO, and Red Velvet, will be the anime's dance producer.



Medalist

The television anime of's Olympic ice-skating mangawill premiere on the "NUMAnimation" onand 23 affiliated channels on January 4 at 25:30 (effectively, January 5 at 1:30 a.m.), and onon January 6.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Noblesse ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.



Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

The television anime of's) manga will debut in April 2025 and will air onand 28 affiliated networks on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. JST in the "Agaru Anime" programming block.

The first season premiered on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates on April 7. The anime is available worldwide on Disney+ (and on Hulu in North America).

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope! ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!

Keiichi Satō ( Tiger & Bunny ) directed the first season. Satō joined Yostar Pictures in 2021 as creative director and representative of the studio's IP department. Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , The Demon Girl Next Door , Adachi and Shimamura ) was in charge of series composition for the anime, with Yostar Pictures ( Arknights: Prelude to Dawn , Azur Lane Queen's Orders , Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer ) producing the animation.