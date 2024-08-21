Coffee's Wandance Hip-Hop Dance Manga Gets TV Anime in 2025

A new official website opened on Wednesday to reveal that Coffee 's Wandance hip-hop dance manga will get a television anime adaptation in 2025. Coffee drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

Image via Wandance anime's X/Twitter account © Coffee

Madhouse and Cyclone Graphics inc are in charge of the anime's production. Dancer, choreographer, and singer RIEHATA, who created choreographies for Japanese groups such as EXILE and KAT-TUN, and Korean groups such as BTS, EXO, and Red Velvet, will be the anime's dance producer.

Image via Amazon Japan © Coffee, Kodansha

A boy named Kaboku sees a girl named Wanda dance, and suddenly burns with a need to join in. With its thrilling scenes of Japanese hip-hop dance and quirky, charming characters, this is a new, inspirational manga for fans of coming-of-age stories like Blue Period and Your Lie in April . Get up and join the Wandance ! Kaboku has always just gone with the flow, marching in step to the drumbeat of the expectations of those around him: parents, school, plans for the future. It feels predictable, safe, and… empty. But one night, Kaboku's at school late, and he happens on a girl alone, moving wildly, turning a blank space of concrete into a canvas. This is Hikari Wanda, a member of the hip-hop dance club. Kaboku is immediately smitten, but the road to stepping out of his shell is a long one. The club is almost entirely girls, and they're all, well, way better than him. What's ahead is unknown, and that's terrifying, but it also means, for the first time in Kaboku's life… a taste of freedom.

releases the manga and describes the story:

Coffee launched the manga in Afternoon magazine in 2019, and is simultaneously published in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha will publish the manga's 13th compiled book volume on Thursday. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's 10th volume in English on August 13.

