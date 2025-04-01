Kanata Konami's Sue and Tai-chan Manga Ends

Manga about aging cat and young cat living together launched in 2017

Sue to Tai-chan

The May issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga on Tuesday. The manga's seventh and final compiled book volume is scheduled for release in Japan on May 13.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English and describes the story:

Sue is an aging housecat who's looking forward to living out her life in peace... but her plans change when the mischievous black tomcat Tai-chan enters the picture! Hey! Sue never signed up to be a catsitter!

Konami launched the manga in Be Love in January 2017. Kodansha published the manga's sixth volume in November 2023.

Konami launched the Chi's Sweet Home manga in Morning magazine in 2004, and she ended it in June 2015. Kodansha shipped the 12th and final volume in Japan in the same month. Vertical licensed the manga in 2009, and the company released the 12th volume in November 2015. The company also rereleased the series in a three-in-one omnibus format.

The manga inspired two 2D television anime series in 2008 and 2009. Crunchyroll streamed the second television anime series, titled Chi's New Address , in various countries as it aired in Japan. Discotek Media licensed both seasons and released them on DVD.

The first Chi's Sweet Adventure 3DCG anime season premiered in Japan in October 2016. Amazon began streaming Chi's Sweet Adventure on its Anime Strike service with English subtitles in January 2017, and it also streamed an English dub . The second season premiered in April 2018. Amazon once again streamed the second season. The new 3DCG anime season titled Chi's Sweet Adventure: Summer Vacation premiered exclusively on Netlfix in June 2024.