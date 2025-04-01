Dragami Games Appoints New CEO Shōhei Satō

Image via x.com © Copyright All rights reserved. Dragami Games, Ltd.

Developer Dragami Games announced on Tuesday that Shōhei Satō is taking over as the new CEO of the company from Yoshimi Yasuda . Yasuda will remain in the company as a board director until the the shareholders meeting in June.

Satō founded Dragami's parent company Extreme in May 2005 and serves as its CEO. In July 2022 he became a director for Dragami Games, and in February of this year he became executive vice president. Before Extreme, he worked at Sammy and Nippon Computer Systems (specifically its Masaya brand), and X-nauts.

Former Kadokawa Games ' president and CEO Yasuda established Dragami Games with company director Satoshi Fuyuno in May 2022. The move was part of a restructuring to divest part of its business into a separate company. Yasuda worked with Kadokawa for 14 years.

The company is known for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP , the remaster of filmmaker James Gunn and Gōichi Suda 's (Suda51) Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash game.

Yasuda posted a message on Twitter in English and Japanese in July 2022 that his company purchased the IP from Kadokawa Games after the status of the game was in limbo. Warner Bros. supported Dragami Games in this endeavor.

Source: Dragami Games via Gematsu