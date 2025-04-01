'The Story of Manager Kim, Who Works For a Large Company in Seoul' Webtoon Gets Live-Action Series

Seung-ryong Ryu takes on lead role in upcoming series

Korean broadcasting studio JTBC confirmed on April 1 that Seung-ryong Ryu will take on the lead role in its upcoming live-action series The Story of Manager Kim, Who Works For a Large Company in Seoul adaptation of the Naver webtoon of the same name.

Image via Naver Webtoon © Naver Webtoon

The drama centers around Nam-soo Kim, a straight-laced, middle-aged man who appears to be living the ideal life: a managerial position at a major corporation, a happy family, and a home in one of Seoul's most desirable neighborhoods. But when he suddenly loses it all, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery to find his true identity.

Ryu will portray Nam-soo, a seasoned salesman with 25 years of experience. Known for his excellent skills and never missing a promotion, Nam-soo's life begins to unravel as he struggles to adapt to a changing workplace. Ryu is a movie star in Korea with performances in Miracle in Cell No. 7, Extreme Job, and the Disney+ series Moving.

The webtoon, which is drawn by Byung-gwan Kim and has been serialized since 2023, struck a chord with readers for its grounded and emotionally resonant storytelling, surpassing 10 million views within a month of release. The webtoon is based on the novel of the same name, which Huigu Song wrote.

The drama is set to premiere in the second half of 2024.

The English version of the webtoon is currently unavailable.

Source: Dispatch (Myung-joo Lee)