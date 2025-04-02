I am the only one who is not attacked in the world filled with zombies TV Anime Slated for 2026

Image via Amazon © Rokuro Uraji, Saburo, Frontier Works

Zombie no Afureta Sekai de Ore Dake ga Osowarenai

The official X (formerly) account for theof's) novel series opened on Wednesday and revealed that its television anime adaptation will premiere in 2026.

The anime will run on AT-X .

The "zombie panic action" story takes place in a world that is suddenly flooded with zombies, and for some reason the protagonist Takemura is the only person the zombies do not attack. If this were a zombie movie, Takemura would use this ability to fight against the zombies, but instead he just acts according to his desires.

Uraji launched the story on the R18 version of the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2013 and ended the story in 2017. Frontier Works published three volumes for the series with illustrations by Saburō in 2016 to 2017.

Chihiro Masuda launched a manga adaptation in June 2021, and Frontier Works will release the fourth manga volume on Friday.

