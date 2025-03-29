Medalist Anime Gets 2nd Season

Season 1 ended on Sunday

The staff for the television anime of Tsurumaikada 's Olympic ice-skating manga Medalist announced on Sunday the series will get a second season.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

Image via Comic Natalie © つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

YouTube

The anime premiered in Japan on the "NUMAnimation" onand 23 affiliated channels on January 4 at 25:30 (effectively, January 5 at 1:30 a.m.), and onon January 6. streamed the anime. TheAnime channel onhosted a live special on January 4 at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EST), before the anime aired. The anime also spawned a net radio program on

Former Olympic skater Akiko Suzuki choreographed the skating routines in the first season of the anime, in collaboration with retired figure skater Yuhana Yokoi and active competitive figure skater Hinano Isobe.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the 12th volume on January 22.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category in last year's Shogakukan Manga Awards. The manga won Best General Manga at Kodansha 's 48th annual Manga Awards in May.



Source: Medalist anime's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.