Takayuki Yokoi, Yuriko Seki Join Rock Band KANA-BOON

Rock bandannounced on Tuesday that guitarist Takayuki Yokoi and drummer Yuriko Seki will officially join the band on January 1, and the band will return to being a 4-person group. Yokoi and Seki have served as the band's support members since 2024 after two previous members had left in December 2023.

The band will go on tour across 47 prefectures in Japan, starting on February 4 in Tokyo.

While Yokoi and Seki were still support members, the band performed new songs, including the opening theme song "SUPERNOVA" for the Dr. Stone: Science Future anime. The two are joining current members of the band vocalist and guitarist Maguro Taniguchi and bass guitarist Masami Endō.

Drummer Takahiro Koizumi and guitarist Hayato Koga left the group in December 2023, after the agency terminated their contracts. The band canceled all their appearances and performances for the rest of that year.

The announcement on KANA-BOON 's website referenced a report that the agency had investigated. The tabloid website News Post Seven had posted a report in December 2023 alleging drummer Koizumi had been dating an underground idol in her 20s, and when she got pregnant in 2022, she had an abortion. The report alleges Koizumi became distant after she became pregnant, stating he could not support her or her child due to his agency. The woman alleges Koizumi also took many months to reimburse her the costs of the abortion after he initially said he would pay for it, and only did so after she told him she was considering a lawsuit. KANA-BOON 's website stated Koizumi told the agency the report was "mostly" true. The agency and Koizumi decided after talks that Koizumi would leave the band, and decided to cancel his contract.

At the same time, the agency said it has also "for some time" received reports of "misbehavior" by guitarist Koga. After discussing the matter with Koga, they decided it would be difficult to have him continue to remain in the band, and so the agency is terminating Koga's contract as well and Koga is leaving the band.

KANA-BOON formed when the members were in high school in 2008, and released their first single in 2013. They have released six studio albums. The group have performed theme songs for the Naruto Shippūden , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , The Perfect Insider , Karakuri Circus , Sarazanmai , My Hero Academia (TV 4) , Fire Force (TV 2) , Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead , and My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 anime series, and the Boruto -Naruto the Movie- anime film.

Bassist Yūma Meshida left the band in 2019. Meshida was diagnosed with mental illness, and he did not know how many months or years recovery would take.

The band's vocalist and guitarist Maguro Taniguchi went on hiatus from the band in October 2020 due to poor physical health.

