'Cruel Angel's Thesis' Singer Yoko Takahashi Reflects on the Iconic Theme

Every once in a while, an anime theme song escapes containment to become a mainstream hit and, in the case of singer Yoko Takahashi 's "Cruel Angel's Thesis," a cultural phenomenon. First released in 1995, the iconic Neon Genesis Evangelion track remains a karaoke staple, cementing its place as the number one anime song of all time in a 2020 popularity poll. It was also voted the top anime song of the Heisei era (1989-2019). In a rare stateside appearance, we sat down with Takahashi to discuss the song's enduring popularity, who is on her current playlist, and which of her other songs she wants her fans to listen to.

Looking back 30 years since its release, has “Cruel Angel's Thesis” taken on any new

meaning for you, compared to when you first performed it?



It's not really new meaning per se, but when I look back on “Cruel Angel's Thesis,” I've actually

lived alongside it in my career.



Are there new memories that you now have associated with that song?



Yes, there are so many. From the memory I have of the first time I sang it, and all of the times that

I've sung it in concert on stage, as well as during the pandemic, and all of the people who

became new fans of the series, and even just recently—all of these are sort of new faces that've

come about through singing the song.



Of all the places you've performed "Cruel Angel's Thesis," what performance stands out

to you?



One memory that I have is when I sang the song in Shanghai, China. And it was in this stadium

of 50,000 people, and it was completely full and completely sold out. And I was so surprised that

when I sang “Cruel Angel's Thesis,” everybody there was singing it in Japanese, no less.



Are there any lifelong friendships that have arisen because of the song?



There are actually many, many friendships that I've made through the song. But if I had to say

one, it would be the voice actress for Shinji Ikari: Megumi Ogata . And then also the voice

actress for Rei Ayanami, Megumi Hayashibara . We kind of all rode the wave of popularity

of Evangelion at the same time. And I really think of them as sort of my friends in arms on the

battlefield.



What's something that you and Ogata-san, or Hayashibara-san, like to do together?



Because they're prominent voice actors and regulars on many different series, it's

hard—everybody has their set days that they have to work. So there's not really an opportunity

where all three of us get together at the same time. But I do sometimes go out to eat with

Ogata-san, or Hayashibara-san, separately.



Going from a background singer to the theme song singer, what did that feel like? Did

you anticipate the song's huge popularity?



The ending song project, which would have a lot of singers sing "Fly Me to the Moon,” was

introduced to me by an arranger by chance, and it was not an audition. Back then, I had a record

deal with another record label, and not King Records , which I belong to now. I wasn't likely to

participate in another label's recording project in Japan back then. And I asked whether I could

sing in this King Records project, and the record label was okay with it, telling me to go ahead.

When I told King Records I got approval, they offered to let me sing the opening theme song as

song as well.



When I first actually sang the song, my first impression was, oh my gosh, this is a very

difficult song to actually sing, vocally, and something that would be very difficult to sing at a

karaoke place as well. But it surprises me to this day that it's such a popular karaoke song as

well.



Other than “Cruel Angel's Thesis,” what is one other song you want your fans to listen to

or are proud of?



Of course, the most memorable song I've sung is “Cruel Angel's Thesis,” but I released a song

called “Teardrops of Hope.” I wrote the lyrics and composed them by myself, and all the lyrics are in

English. Most of the songs I've sung for Evangelion are very powerful, vocally, but this has kind

of a different style and side to it that I would really like my fans to get to know.



How would you describe your concert style? When it's time to put on an amazing show,

what are the things that you must have?



I don't really think I have a style, per se. But I will say that when I sing the Evangelion theme

songs, and other songs that have been used in that series, a lot of the time, in the background,

you'll see video from the series or alluding to the series. And what I really put effort into is for the

fans who have listened to the CDs, or watched the show on TV, is to stay true to the essence of

that, as close as I can, because that's why they're there.



As you know, it's been 30 years since the release of Evangelion , and I myself am also 30 years

older. But what I really pride myself on is trying to keep the same vocalization as the original

song when it was first released. I don't really have concerts in the same place. Sometimes I do

a show, I try to go somewhere I haven't been to before. And when I do that, I try to think, what

songs and in what order in particular would suit that location? So before coming to New York

City I thought, what songs and in what order would be the most received by the audience here,

in New York City?



The other thing is, I practice every day, and keep to a routine so that I can give the best

performance possible. And that includes my dancers as well, my backup dancers. And we work

together as a team to make sure that we're not only supporting each other, but all out to give the

fans the best performance we can give.



What songs or artists are currently in your playlist?



There are very many, many, many artists. But I'm a really big fan of a lot of the artists that were

in the recent Grammys, 2025. And that would include Jacob Collier. He's a pianist, does

arrangements, and is a singer, and I actually do watch his live videos on social media. He's very

young and talented, and you can see that he has a very creative use of sound, and that he has

a sense that he's really enjoying what he's doing, whether that be in live concert, or while he's

creating music, you can see that he's very particular about what he's doing, and intentional, but

also that he himself is enjoying it.



Can you share a message with your fans around the world?