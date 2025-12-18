Odekake Kozame Anime Gets 2nd Season in April 2026

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that the anime adaptation of Penguin Box 's Odekake Kozame (Little Shark's Outings) manga is getting second season in April 2026, and will stream again on YouTube . The announcement also revealed the second season's teaser visual and promotional video, and returning cast and staff from the anime film Eiga Odekake Kozame Tokai no Otomodachi (Film Little Shark's Outings: The City's Friend).

Penguin Box also drew an illustration to commemorate the second season anime announcement:





Kana Hanazawa from the anime's first season and the film returns as the titular young shark, Kozame-chan. Also returning from the film is Megumi Han as Ankō-chan and Misaki Kuno as Usame-chan.

The film's director Chihiro Kumano ( The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei ) returns to direct the second season at ENGI . Hiroaki Nagashima from the film and the anime's first season also returns to write the script, and Ayumi Takeuchi ( My Happy Marriage key animation) is again designing the characters.

The manga's first anime adaptation debuted on YouTube in August 2023, and its 60th and final episode streamed in May 2024. The anime also aired on television.

The Eiga Odekake Kozame Tokai no Otomodachi film opened in Japan on August 22. The film centers on the titular character Kozame-chan's trip to the city, when she sees a glittering poster of the city in front of the Yaocho's train station. Dazed by a shark-shaped cloud, Kozame-chan boards the train and heads to the bright, noisy, crowded city, and starts a big adventure.

Penguin Box debuted the manga on X (formerly Twitter ) in June 2021. The manga's seventh compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 17, and the eighth volume will ship on March 16, 2026. The manga follows the nostalgic everyday adventures of a young shark.

