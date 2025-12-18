Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Remake Game's 1st Trailer Unveils Fall 2026 Release

Nihon Falcom unveiled the first trailer for Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter ( Sora no Kiseki the 2nd ), the remake of the original The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC game, on Thursday. The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, and PC via Steam in fall 2026 (the below Japanese video lists a general 2026 release, while the English video lists a fall 2026 release).

(Note: The below videos feature spoilers for both Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter and Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter.)

Japanese trailer:

English trailer:

Image via Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter game's website © Nihon Falcom Corporation

is a follow-up to), the remake of the originalgame.Nihon Falcom released the originalgame, the follow-up to, on PC in 2006, and then on thePortable in 2007, and on the3 in 2013. XSEED Games released the game in English on PSP in October 2015. Nihon Falcom released a remaster of the game titledin Japan in December 2015.

The Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter remake launched simultaneously worldwide on September 19 for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam .

The original version of The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky debuted in Japan for PC in 2004. The game later received releases on PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita.

XSEED Games localized and released The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky in 2011 for PlayStation Portable. The game inspired the The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky anime in 2011.

NIS America released The Legend of Heroes : Trails Through Daybreak II ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- ) game for Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and GOG in English on February 14. The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- launched for PS4 and PS5 in Japan in September 2022. The game debuted for Switch in Japan under the title The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki II for Nintendo Switch in July 2024.