Hanashi Media Licenses I Saved Myself with a Potion!: Life in Another World Light Novel Series

Story debuted in 2014

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for English and Spanish book publisher Hanashi Media announced on Wednesday it has licensed Akira Iwafune 's I Saved Myself with a Potion!: Life in Another World ( Potion, Waga Mi o Tasukeru ) light novels for release in English.

Image via Hanashi Media's X/Twitter account © 2025 Hanashi Media, LLC., Akira Iwafune, Yoshi Tobe

The publisher describes the story:

Kaede was just an ordinary high school girl—until she woke up in another world of beastfolk, elves, and dragons.

Lost and alone, she found a mysterious book in her backpack with a single strange instruction: say "Create" to brew a potion.

To her surprise, it worked.

With nothing but her potion-making skills to rely on, Kaede begins building a new life in this unfamiliar world. Her creations sell for good money, and for a while, things are peaceful. But everything changes when she crosses paths with a traveling party—leading to chance encounters, dragons, and choices she never expected to face.

Iwafune serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from April 2014 to September 2024. Shufunotomo published the first print novel volume of the story in April 2015 with illustrations by Sunaho Tobe . The 11th volume shipped on September 29.

Tobe launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Shufunotomo 's Hero Comics website in September 2023, where it currently has 18 chapters.

The series inspired a "light anime" adaptation that debuted on October 2 on Tokyo MX at 25:00 JST (effectively, October 3 at 1:00 a.m. JST).