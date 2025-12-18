How would you rate episode 11 of

A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace ?

©くずしろ・講談社／「笑顔のたえない職場です。」製作委員会

Wow, the show really just went full yuri in the second half. I'm not complaining because, honestly, the little date between Touko and Arisa was so cute that a part of me started to ship it genuinely. Given Arisa's reaction, she did seem genuinely interested in the idea of having a girlfriend like Touko. I'm not sure if the show is saying that she is actually not straight or if the punchline is that Arisa acts more like an adolescent boy than a traditional feminine woman. It's probably a little bit of both, but regardless, I did consider it an extra bit of sweetness to go along with my hectic week.

The funny thing is that this date ties into the theme of the episode, which has to do with experience. Even if you're incredibly talented, certain things are just easier or can only be done once you've experienced them firsthand. This is hammered home in the second half of the episode, with Arisa needing to go on a date so she could better communicate romance for the spin-off series she is in charge of, but I also got that in the first half of the episode, utilizing Arisa and Nana's former boss. I love the story revolving around the ladder because it really does highlight how you don't always know the struggles that other people are going through.

Just because someone seems incredibly successful and has everything figured out on the surface, that doesn't mean there can't be years of failure behind all of that. I see that all the time as a content creator. Someone may seem successful and always know the right answer, but people don't know how long they've been grinding the skills necessary to have that success in the first place. It's a strong, relatable story, and it's probably my favorite part of the show thus far. That line from her about how she was worried that everybody was living their life past her as she continued to fail or wallow in her own defeat, especially hit home.

It's nice to see Arisa and Nana actually follow that example by showcasing to Nekonote what meetings with your editor are actually supposed to be for. It's not always about turning in something perfect; it's about turning in anything that the editor can work with so that they can help you achieve a vision that you might be stuck with. There's that saying that “perfection is the enemy of good,” and the starting sequence of the episode showcases that. Sometimes you don't know the best way to go about things until you're either told it from someone else's experience or until you experience it yourself. I love this idea throughout the episode because it speaks to how everyone's creative process is different, but that doesn't mean we all don't struggle or deal with hardships at various stages of our journey.

Rating:

Twitch

A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.