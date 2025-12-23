Sgt. Frog Manga Gets TV Anime With Brand-New Cast Next Fall

The staff for the Sgt. Frog franchise announced on Monday that an all-new Sgt. Frog television anime, titled Kerokero Gunsō ☆ , will debut in fall 2026, and revealed a teaser visual. Additionally, the staff announced that the new TV anime will also have an brand-new cast, which will be announced later. The staff clarified that the existing cast in the franchise thus far will still star in the new 20th anniversary anime film project for the Sgt. Frog franchise that will open next summer, as previously announced.

Next summer's new anime film is titled Gekijōban ☆ Keroro Gunsō Fukkatsu Shite Sokkō Chikyū Metsubō no Kiki de Arimasu! ( Sgt. Frog the Movie: The Earth is in Mortal Peril as Soon as We Come Back!).

Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Saint Young Men , HK/Hentai Kamen ) is the supervising director and scriptwriter for the film, with Fumitoshi Oizaki ( Sgt. Frog character designer, Romeo X Juliet , Etotama , Akuma Kun , The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl ) directing the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures , and Satoshi Koike ( Etotama , Soul Eater Not! , Princess Connect! Re:Dive season 2) as character designer.

Crunchyroll added the earlier television anime to its catalog beginning in 2021, and it describes the anime:

Keroro is Sergeant Frog - the leader of a platoon of warriors sent to conquer planet Earth. But when the amphibious invaders discovered how much humans enjoy dissecting their comrades, the troops were scattered, the mission was aborted, and Keroro was abandoned. Now, this once proud soldier spends more time wielding a vacuum than he does the weapons of war. It's a far cry from the glory of battle, but hey, at least he's got his own room. And though the invasion may have slowed to a hop, Sergeant Frog still occasionally yearns to overcome his karaoke addiction and reassemble his troops.

Sunrise's earlier anime series based on Mine Yoshizaki 's Sgt. Frog ( Keroro Gunsō ) manga ran from 2004 to 2011, and it spawned five feature films. Funimation released two "seasons" of the anime on DVD, after ADV Films had licensed but not released the anime.

Discotek licensed the anime, and its release of Sgt. Frog includes all 358 episodes in successive SD Blu-ray Disc volume releases by season, beginning in 2021. Discotek released seasons 5-7 last year.

American manga publisher Tokyopop released twenty volumes of the original manga in North America before shutting its doors in 2011.