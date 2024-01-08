×
News
Discotek Licenses 1997 Berserk Anime, Urusei Yatsura OVAs, Mazinkaiser, More

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also: Reborn! fan disc, Kenichi OVAs, more Lupin III specials, God Sigma, Toei's Little Mermaid, Nanoha A's, Futakoi Alternative, Albegas, Tonagura!, Lovely Complex live-action

Discotek Media announced several new licenses and releases during a live stream on Monday:

Discotek Media's release of the Berserk 1997 television anime series will have a native HD scan, with redone text screens. The release will include the Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the NYAV Post English dub from prior releases of the series. The release will include the comedy dub outtakes also seen in prior releases. Discotek Media will release the Blu-ray Disc in March 2024.

Discotek Media's release of the Urusei Yatsura OVA series will include all OVA specials on one Blu-ray disc release, and will contain the AnimEigo translation. All but the 10th OVA special will be in native HD. The 10th OVA special will instead be an upscale using the best materials available. Discotek Media did not reveal the release date for the anime.

The release of Urusei Yatsura OVA series will mark the completion of Discotek Media's releases of the 1981-1991 Urusei Yatsura anime.

Discotek Media's release of MazinKaiser will be a new upscalle containing all seven OVA episodes. The release will include the Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the dub from ADV's release of the show. The release will debut in 2024.

Discotek Media's release of Lupin the 3rd: The Secret Page of Marco Polo!, the 23rd television special for the Lupin III franchise, will ship in 2024 on Blu-ray Disc on native 1080p. The release will be in Japanese with English subtitles, and will include the TV promo clips and liner notes.

Discotek Media's release of Lupin the 3rd: Princess of the Breeze!, the 24th television special for the Lupin III franchise, will ship in 2024 on Blu-ray Disc on native 1080p. The release will be in Japanese with English subtitles, and will include the TV promo clips and liner notes.

Discotek Media's release of Space Emperor God Sigma will ship on standard definition Blu-ray Disc in 2024, containing all 50 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

Discotek Media's release of Lightspeed Electroid Albegas will ship on standard definition Blu-ray Disc in 2024, containing all 45 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

Discotek Media's release of the 1975 The Little Mermaid Toei Animation film will ship in March 2024 in a new HD remaster on Blu-ray Disc. The release will have Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the English dub. The release will also contain the Japanese trailer, clean opening and ending sequences, and a newly discovered trailer reconstructed in HD.

Discotek Media's release of seasons 5-7 of the Sgt. Frog anime will ship in 2024 on three standard definition Blu-ray Discs. The release will be in Japanese audio with English subtitles.

Discotek already released the previous seasons of Sgt. Frog, and this release of seasons 5-7 will complete the original television anime.

Discotek Media's release of Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha A's will ship on Blu-ray Disc in 2024 with a high definition upscale of all 13 episodes. The release will include the Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the English dub of Bang Zoom! Entertainment's previous release of the anime.

Discotek Media's release of Futakoi Alternative will ship on Blu-ray Disc in 2024 with an HD upscale and new subtitles for the Japanese audio.

Discotek Media's release of Tonagura! will be the first ever English release for the anime. The release will feature an HD upscale, and will ship in 2024.

The Reborn! special fan disc includes the Reborn!: Here Comes a Vongola Family-Style School Trip! OVA episode, and will also include an English dub for the OVA, as well as episodes 1, 20, and 77. Kocha Sound produced the dub. The three episodes and the OVA will have a 1080p upscale. Discotek Media announced the cast and staff for the dub:

Discotek Media previously licensed the Reborn! television anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September and October 2018.

Discotek Media's release of KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple: Attack of Darkness will be the first ever English release for the OVA series. The release will include all 11 OVA episodes in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as a new English dub from Sound Cadence, featuring most of the original cast from the KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple English dub. A clip for the dub can be viewed above. The cast for the dub is seen below:

Discotek Media also announced the following live-action releases for its Nihon Nights and Toku Time labels:

  • The 2006 live-action adaptation of Aya Nakahara's Lovely Complex manga, coming in native HD on Blu-ray Disc in March 2024. The release will include a Japanese 2.0 and 5.1 track, with English subtitles.
  • Sex & Fury, Norifumi Suzuki's 1973 film. The film will be available in a new HD transfer in 2024, with Japanese audio and English subtitles

Source: Discotek's live stream

