Discotek Licenses 1997 Berserk Anime, Urusei Yatsura OVAs, Mazinkaiser, More

Discotek Media announced several new licenses and releases during a live stream on Monday:

Berserk: The Complete 1997 TV Series



A classic among classics. One of the true greats.



The story of Guts is finally coming back in print.



A gorgeous HD remaster w/ newly polished subs, the classic English dubs, & extras from past releases! pic.twitter.com/ua8eikwj1z — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of the Berserk 1997 television anime series will have a native HD scan, with redone text screens. The release will include the Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the NYAV Post English dub from prior releases of the series. The release will include the comedy dub outtakes also seen in prior releases. Discotek Media will release the Blu-ray Disc in March 2024.

Urusei Yatsura: The OVA Series Collection!



The 11 OVAs from the original series are all here!



The AnimEigo subs have been polished.



10 are native HD, 1 is an upscale based on the available materials. pic.twitter.com/d6eitsVfkU — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of the Urusei Yatsura OVA series will include all OVA specials on one Blu-ray disc release, and will contain the AnimEigo translation. All but the 10th OVA special will be in native HD. The 10th OVA special will instead be an upscale using the best materials available. Discotek Media did not reveal the release date for the anime.

The release of Urusei Yatsura OVA series will mark the completion of Discotek Media 's releases of the 1981-1991 Urusei Yatsura anime.

Mazinkaiser



The original Mazinkaiser OVAs are coming to Blu-ray!



A new upscale, upgraded subtitles, & the English dub!



One of the mecha greats returns! pic.twitter.com/0mElJzg0gA — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of MazinKaiser will be a new upscalle containing all seven OVA episodes. The release will include the Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the dub from ADV 's release of the show. The release will debut in 2024.

Lupin the 3rd: The Secret Page of Marco Polo



In the 23rd Lupin TV special he is accused of murder & pretends to be an Inspector as he works to clear his name.



This one is native HD, and has promo clips & liner notes for extras! pic.twitter.com/2R7T9pdXQI — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of Lupin the 3rd: The Secret Page of Marco Polo! , the 23rd television special for the Lupin III franchise , will ship in 2024 on Blu-ray Disc on native 1080p. The release will be in Japanese with English subtitles, and will include the TV promo clips and liner notes.

Lupin the 3rd: Princess of the Breeze



Treasure, a baby, & a princess means Lupin has his hands full this time. And that's without even going over anything else in this special...



Native HD with promo clips & liner notes! pic.twitter.com/OisLiBYXSM — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of Lupin the 3rd: Princess of the Breeze! , the 24th television special for the Lupin III franchise , will ship in 2024 on Blu-ray Disc on native 1080p. The release will be in Japanese with English subtitles, and will include the TV promo clips and liner notes.

Space Emperor God Sigma



The 50 episode super robot show from Toei gets a subbed English release for the first time!



Really nice mecha designs in this one, especially the main combination. pic.twitter.com/oNNWDvxufm — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of Space Emperor God Sigma will ship on standard definition Blu-ray Disc in 2024, containing all 50 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

Lightspeed Electroid Albegas



3 robots that can combine in different formations to half a dozen versions of super robot Albegas!



This show had US toys & more and was intended to be the 3rd Voltron series back in the 80s.



It's been a long wait for this one! pic.twitter.com/yMyfeDlbuc — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of Lightspeed Electroid Albegas will ship on standard definition Blu-ray Disc in 2024, containing all 45 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

The Little Mermaid



The 1975 Toei classic adaption has a brand new & gorgeous remaster!



This one also has good subtitles, the original English dub synced to the new video, plus a small collection of nice extras, including a reconstructed vintage English trailer!



Here in March! pic.twitter.com/SfEuBrBEgS — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of the 1975 The Little Mermaid Toei Animation film will ship in March 2024 in a new HD remaster on Blu-ray Disc. The release will have Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the English dub . The release will also contain the Japanese trailer, clean opening and ending sequences, and a newly discovered trailer reconstructed in HD.

Sgt. Frog Seasons 5, 6, & 7



Yes, the rest of the series, 150+ episodes all at once.



No reason for you to wait Pekoponians, gero.



Enjoy as the show becomes bolder, crazier, froggier, with even more Gundam model kits! pic.twitter.com/xYfmcP0yJS — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of seasons 5-7 of the Sgt. Frog anime will ship in 2024 on three standard definition Blu-ray Discs. The release will be in Japanese audio with English subtitles.

Discotek already released the previous seasons of Sgt. Frog , and this release of seasons 5-7 will complete the original television anime.

Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha A's



The 2nd Nanoha TV series features more action packed battles & character drama with Nanoha, Fate, & more!



The video is the same used in Japan, a bit nicer than season 1.



Subtitles have been upgraded & the classic dub is here!



Extras are TBD! pic.twitter.com/tkKre6gUDT — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha A's will ship on Blu-ray Disc in 2024 with a high definition upscale of all 13 episodes. The release will include the Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the English dub of Bang Zoom! Entertainment 's previous release of the anime.

Futakoi Alternative



The alternate universe take on Futakoi with much heavier drama, plus innuendo, & even action!



Another tale of twins, but much more focused.



Did we mention they are also detectives? pic.twitter.com/2AQbWqo2xI — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of Futakoi Alternative will ship on Blu-ray Disc in 2024 with an HD upscale and new subtitles for the Japanese audio.

Tonagura!



Some shows are harem, but Tonagura is one that defines the word.



Kazuki is looking forward to her childhood friend Yuji to move back to the area.



He comes back an ultra pervert.



It'll be fine. Probably. pic.twitter.com/wYcEhxqnxf — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of Tonagura! will be the first ever English release for the anime. The release will feature an HD upscale, and will ship in 2024.

Reborn! Special Fan Disc



Reborn is too long to dub, but our friends at @kochasound are big fans, so they dubbed 3 fan-favorite episodes as a test.



We also licensed the Reborn OVA & had that dubbed!



This is a special 4-episode release for fans & those curious. pic.twitter.com/QaseVJHFTn — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

The Reborn! special fan disc includes the Reborn!: Here Comes a Vongola Family-Style School Trip! OVA episode, and will also include an English dub for the OVA , as well as episodes 1, 20, and 77. Kocha Sound produced the dub . The three episodes and the OVA will have a 1080p upscale. Discotek Media announced the cast and staff for the dub :

The cast & crew for the Reborn dub!



Headlined by@theveronicat as Reborn@BrittanyLaudaVO as Tsuna



This was a labor of love for a lot of people! pic.twitter.com/rDO7xf4plr — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media previously licensed the Reborn! television anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September and October 2018.

Hey look, Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple: The Attack of Darkness has a new English dub!



You might recognize the voices! pic.twitter.com/68IHNb2LHV — 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024

Discotek Media 's release of KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple : Attack of Darkness will be the first ever English release for the OVA series. The release will include all 11 OVA episodes in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as a new English dub from Sound Cadence, featuring most of the original cast from the KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple English dub . A clip for the dub can be viewed above. The cast for the dub is seen below:

Discotek Media also announced the following live-action releases for its Nihon Nights and Toku Time labels:

The 2006 live-action adaptation of Aya Nakahara 's Lovely Complex manga, coming in native HD on Blu-ray Disc in March 2024. The release will include a Japanese 2.0 and 5.1 track, with English subtitles.

's manga, coming in native HD on Blu-ray Disc in March 2024. The release will include a Japanese 2.0 and 5.1 track, with English subtitles. Sex & Fury , Norifumi Suzuki's 1973 film. The film will be available in a new HD transfer in 2024, with Japanese audio and English subtitles