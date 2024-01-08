News
Discotek Licenses 1997 Berserk Anime, Urusei Yatsura OVAs, Mazinkaiser, More
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Discotek Media announced several new licenses and releases during a live stream on Monday:
- Berserk 1997 series
- Urusei Yatsura original video anime (OVA) series
- MazinKaiser
- Lupin the 3rd: The Secret Page of Marco Polo! (Lupin III: Tōhō Kenbunroku ~Another Page~)
- Lupin the 3rd: Princess of the Breeze! (Lupin III: Princess of the breeze ~Kakusareta Kūchū Toshi~)
- Space Emperor God Sigma
- Lightspeed Electroid Albegas
- The Little Mermaid 1975 Toei Animation film
- Sgt. Frog seasons 5-7
- Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha A's
- Futakoi Alternative
- Tonagura!
- Reborn! Special Fan Disc
- KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple: Attack of Darkness (KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple OVA series)
Berserk: The Complete 1997 TV Series— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
A classic among classics. One of the true greats.
The story of Guts is finally coming back in print.
A gorgeous HD remaster w/ newly polished subs, the classic English dubs, & extras from past releases! pic.twitter.com/ua8eikwj1z
Discotek Media's release of the Berserk 1997 television anime series will have a native HD scan, with redone text screens. The release will include the Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the NYAV Post English dub from prior releases of the series. The release will include the comedy dub outtakes also seen in prior releases. Discotek Media will release the Blu-ray Disc in March 2024.
Urusei Yatsura: The OVA Series Collection!— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
The 11 OVAs from the original series are all here!
The AnimEigo subs have been polished.
10 are native HD, 1 is an upscale based on the available materials. pic.twitter.com/d6eitsVfkU
Discotek Media's release of the Urusei Yatsura OVA series will include all OVA specials on one Blu-ray disc release, and will contain the AnimEigo translation. All but the 10th OVA special will be in native HD. The 10th OVA special will instead be an upscale using the best materials available. Discotek Media did not reveal the release date for the anime.
The release of Urusei Yatsura OVA series will mark the completion of Discotek Media's releases of the 1981-1991 Urusei Yatsura anime.
Mazinkaiser— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
The original Mazinkaiser OVAs are coming to Blu-ray!
A new upscale, upgraded subtitles, & the English dub!
One of the mecha greats returns! pic.twitter.com/0mElJzg0gA
Discotek Media's release of MazinKaiser will be a new upscalle containing all seven OVA episodes. The release will include the Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the dub from ADV's release of the show. The release will debut in 2024.
Lupin the 3rd: The Secret Page of Marco Polo— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
In the 23rd Lupin TV special he is accused of murder & pretends to be an Inspector as he works to clear his name.
This one is native HD, and has promo clips & liner notes for extras! pic.twitter.com/2R7T9pdXQI
Discotek Media's release of Lupin the 3rd: The Secret Page of Marco Polo!, the 23rd television special for the Lupin III franchise, will ship in 2024 on Blu-ray Disc on native 1080p. The release will be in Japanese with English subtitles, and will include the TV promo clips and liner notes.
Lupin the 3rd: Princess of the Breeze— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
Treasure, a baby, & a princess means Lupin has his hands full this time. And that's without even going over anything else in this special...
Native HD with promo clips & liner notes! pic.twitter.com/OisLiBYXSM
Discotek Media's release of Lupin the 3rd: Princess of the Breeze!, the 24th television special for the Lupin III franchise, will ship in 2024 on Blu-ray Disc on native 1080p. The release will be in Japanese with English subtitles, and will include the TV promo clips and liner notes.
Space Emperor God Sigma— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
The 50 episode super robot show from Toei gets a subbed English release for the first time!
Really nice mecha designs in this one, especially the main combination. pic.twitter.com/oNNWDvxufm
Discotek Media's release of Space Emperor God Sigma will ship on standard definition Blu-ray Disc in 2024, containing all 50 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.
Lightspeed Electroid Albegas— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
3 robots that can combine in different formations to half a dozen versions of super robot Albegas!
This show had US toys & more and was intended to be the 3rd Voltron series back in the 80s.
It's been a long wait for this one! pic.twitter.com/yMyfeDlbuc
Discotek Media's release of Lightspeed Electroid Albegas will ship on standard definition Blu-ray Disc in 2024, containing all 45 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.
The Little Mermaid— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
The 1975 Toei classic adaption has a brand new & gorgeous remaster!
This one also has good subtitles, the original English dub synced to the new video, plus a small collection of nice extras, including a reconstructed vintage English trailer!
Here in March! pic.twitter.com/SfEuBrBEgS
Discotek Media's release of the 1975 The Little Mermaid Toei Animation film will ship in March 2024 in a new HD remaster on Blu-ray Disc. The release will have Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the English dub. The release will also contain the Japanese trailer, clean opening and ending sequences, and a newly discovered trailer reconstructed in HD.
Sgt. Frog Seasons 5, 6, & 7— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
Yes, the rest of the series, 150+ episodes all at once.
No reason for you to wait Pekoponians, gero.
Enjoy as the show becomes bolder, crazier, froggier, with even more Gundam model kits! pic.twitter.com/xYfmcP0yJS
Discotek Media's release of seasons 5-7 of the Sgt. Frog anime will ship in 2024 on three standard definition Blu-ray Discs. The release will be in Japanese audio with English subtitles.
Discotek already released the previous seasons of Sgt. Frog, and this release of seasons 5-7 will complete the original television anime.
Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha A's— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
The 2nd Nanoha TV series features more action packed battles & character drama with Nanoha, Fate, & more!
The video is the same used in Japan, a bit nicer than season 1.
Subtitles have been upgraded & the classic dub is here!
Extras are TBD! pic.twitter.com/tkKre6gUDT
Discotek Media's release of Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha A's will ship on Blu-ray Disc in 2024 with a high definition upscale of all 13 episodes. The release will include the Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as the English dub of Bang Zoom! Entertainment's previous release of the anime.
Futakoi Alternative— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
The alternate universe take on Futakoi with much heavier drama, plus innuendo, & even action!
Another tale of twins, but much more focused.
Did we mention they are also detectives? pic.twitter.com/2AQbWqo2xI
Discotek Media's release of Futakoi Alternative will ship on Blu-ray Disc in 2024 with an HD upscale and new subtitles for the Japanese audio.
Tonagura!— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
Some shows are harem, but Tonagura is one that defines the word.
Kazuki is looking forward to her childhood friend Yuji to move back to the area.
He comes back an ultra pervert.
It'll be fine. Probably. pic.twitter.com/wYcEhxqnxf
Discotek Media's release of Tonagura! will be the first ever English release for the anime. The release will feature an HD upscale, and will ship in 2024.
Reborn! Special Fan Disc— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
Reborn is too long to dub, but our friends at @kochasound are big fans, so they dubbed 3 fan-favorite episodes as a test.
We also licensed the Reborn OVA & had that dubbed!
This is a special 4-episode release for fans & those curious. pic.twitter.com/QaseVJHFTn
The Reborn! special fan disc includes the Reborn!: Here Comes a Vongola Family-Style School Trip! OVA episode, and will also include an English dub for the OVA, as well as episodes 1, 20, and 77. Kocha Sound produced the dub. The three episodes and the OVA will have a 1080p upscale. Discotek Media announced the cast and staff for the dub:
The cast & crew for the Reborn dub!— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
Headlined by@theveronicat as Reborn@BrittanyLaudaVO as Tsuna
This was a labor of love for a lot of people! pic.twitter.com/rDO7xf4plr
Discotek Media previously licensed the Reborn! television anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September and October 2018.
Hey look, Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple: The Attack of Darkness has a new English dub!— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
You might recognize the voices! pic.twitter.com/68IHNb2LHV
Discotek Media's release of KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple: Attack of Darkness will be the first ever English release for the OVA series. The release will include all 11 OVA episodes in Japanese with English subtitles, as well as a new English dub from Sound Cadence, featuring most of the original cast from the KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple English dub. A clip for the dub can be viewed above. The cast for the dub is seen below:
Most of the original main Kenichi cast has returned.@JJGrelle as Kenichi@CarrietheSavage as Miu@RBruceElliott1 as Hayato@JustChrisSabat as Sakaki@KentWilliamsVA as Akisame @sonnystrait as Apachai@TrinaNishimura as Shigure pic.twitter.com/8lK6s9WwHw— 💿Discotek Media (@discotekmedia) January 9, 2024
Discotek Media also announced the following live-action releases for its Nihon Nights and Toku Time labels:
- The 2006 live-action adaptation of Aya Nakahara's Lovely Complex manga, coming in native HD on Blu-ray Disc in March 2024. The release will include a Japanese 2.0 and 5.1 track, with English subtitles.
- Sex & Fury, Norifumi Suzuki's 1973 film. The film will be available in a new HD transfer in 2024, with Japanese audio and English subtitles
Source: Discotek's live stream