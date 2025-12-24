Taica's Shock-Absorber Gel Mascot Gelpiyo Gets TV Anime Shorts

Anime of industrial company's character based on "Alpha Gel" tech debuts on January 21

Industrial company Taica announced on Wednesday that its Gelpiyo mascot character is inspiring Gelpiyo , a weekly television anime which will premiere on the Tokyo MX1 channel on January 21 from 9:54 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The anime will also begin streaming on R Channel at the same time.

Image via Comic Natalie © Taica Corporation

In the story, Gelpiyo and similar characters contain the "Alpha Gel" quality that allow them to bounce back after any setback. They are sent out by Alpha Industry to the mysterious Geltown to further the company's plot of world domination. There, they plan to raise trouble, even though they constantly get involved in events in the town.

The cast includes:

Taica is known for its "Alpha Gel" technology, a shock-absorbing gel that the company manufactures.

Sources: Tokyo MX, Comic Natalie