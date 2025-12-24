News
Taica's Shock-Absorber Gel Mascot Gelpiyo Gets TV Anime Shorts
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Industrial company Taica announced on Wednesday that its Gelpiyo mascot character is inspiring Gelpiyo, a weekly television anime which will premiere on the Tokyo MX1 channel on January 21 from 9:54 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The anime will also begin streaming on R Channel at the same time.
In the story, Gelpiyo and similar characters contain the "Alpha Gel" quality that allow them to bounce back after any setback. They are sent out by Alpha Industry to the mysterious Geltown to further the company's plot of world domination. There, they plan to raise trouble, even though they constantly get involved in events in the town.
The cast includes:
- Emi Nitta as Gelpiyo/Blapiyo
- Shōta Aoi as Aopiyo/Obapiyo
- Taisei Fukumoto as Majorca
- Aopon as Momopiyo
- JJ (from Def Class) as Midopiyo
- Dōmu Narita as Parupiyo
- Daisuke Tōyama as Sumopiyo
Taica is known for its "Alpha Gel" technology, a shock-absorbing gel that the company manufactures.
Sources: Tokyo MX, Comic Natalie