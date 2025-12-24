Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R Anime Unveils Spring Debut

The staff for the Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R or Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai Returns anime, the new anime of Shimahara 's doujin project Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai ( I Want You To Make a Disgusted Face and Show Me Your Underwear ), unveiled the returning main cast and staff, the spring 2026 release window, and a new key visual for the upcoming anime on Wednesday.

Shizuka Ishigami will reprise her role as Chitose Itō.

Image via Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai R anime's official website © 40原／嫌パンR製作委員会

Saya Fukase is again directing the anime at returning studio UWAN Pictures , and Shimahara is again credited for original work and general supervision.

The first 24-minute anime "season" had its first release at the Comic Market ( Comiket ) 94 event in August 2018. The Blu-ray Disc then received a first-pressing limited release at Tora no Ana stores that same month.

The second "season" had six episodes with a total runtime of 24 minutes, and it shipped on Blu-ray Disc in December 2019. The show also streamed on Niconico Channel in November 2019.

The project has more than 70,000 books in print, including illustration collections, photo collections, and manga. The illustrations and photos feature women in various outfits showing disgusted faces and their underwear. A compiled digital book series of Shimahara 's doujin project currently has 10 volumes.

The Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai - Yo wa Pantsu ga Mitai zo ( I Want You To Make a Disgusted Face and Show Me Your Underwear - I Want to See Your Underwear) manga launched in May 2019 on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website and the YanJan! app, and had two compiled volumes.