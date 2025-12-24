Sanrio's Little Twin Stars Characters Get Anime Short

This is a book you pick up when you're just looking for some mindless BL smut. ― If the premise of White Eared's It's Just a Dream…Right? sounds like a thinly veiled excuse for the main characters to have sex, that's probably a feeling you should go with. While many a work of either romance or erotic fiction has operated on an even thinner pretext, this one certainly doesn't bury its purpose very dee...