Sanrio's Little Twin Stars Characters Get Anime Short
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Chibi Maruko-chan's Jun Takagi directs short at Nippon Animation
Sanrio's Sanrio Characters YouTube channnel began streaming an anime short for Sanrio's Little Twin Stars characters Kiki and Lala on Wednesday. Nippon Animation worked on the short.
The short is part of Sanrio's celebration of the Little Twin Stars characters' 50th anniversary.
Jun Takagi, who has directed the second and currently running Chibi Maruko-chan anime anime since its 602nd episode, directed the short. Momoka Toyoda (My Happy Marriage, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga) wrote the short.
Source: Comic Natalie