Blue Box Creator Koji Miura Made Rare Public Appearance at Jump Festa (Sort of)

Blue Box manga creator Kōji Miura confirmed on Sunday that she made an appearance at Jump Festa 2026 earlier that day. Miura stated that she appeared on stage during a 1:40 p.m. greeting segment — only she was dressed in a kigurumi (plush costume) of Blue Box character Chinatsu Kano. Miura added that the Blue Box cast who attended the event were just as surprised as the audience by her appearance, which went off without a hitch:

Jump Festa 2026 took place at the Makuhari Messe convention center between December 20 and 21. The event announced that the Blue Box anime's second season will debut next fall.