Fairy Princess Minky Momo Magical Girl Franchise Gets 1st New Anime in 31 Years
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for the early magical girl anime franchise Fairy Princess Minky Momo announced on Wednesday that production on a new original video anime (OVA) has been green-lit. It will be the franchise's first new one since 1994's Minky Momo in The Station of Your Memories, 31 years ago.
The anime studio Ashi Productions presented on Wednesday a new Minky Momo visual drawn by the original 1982-1983 anime's main animator Hiroshi Watanabe, as part of the studio's 50th anniversary project:
Ashi Productions also presented a 50th anniversary promotional video on Tuesday. The video features Minky Momo and several other pioneering magical girl anime which the studio animated:
William Winckler Productions launched an Amazon Instant Video release of the 1982-1983 television anime as English-dubbed features in 2015, and it described the story:
In Minky Momo, a princess from a magical world is sent to Earth to help people recover their lost hopes and dreams. Using her magic, and with the aid of her magical dog, monkey and bird, Minky – known on Earth as “Gigi” – encounters amazing adventures.
The 1982-1983 series inspired a television series reboot in 1991-1992 and several OVAs. Harmony Gold USA released the Fairy Princess Minky Momo: La ronde in my dream OVA in English as Gigi and the Fountain of Youth. Crunchyroll began streaming the original television anime in January 2024.
