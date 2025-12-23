Miyako Hiruzuka's Sayonara Diamond Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Manga about 3 girl friends opening a detective agency launched in 2024

Image via Amazon ©Miyako Hiruzuka, Shogakukan

Manga author Miyako Hiruzuka revealed on their X (formerly Twitter ) account that their Sayonara Diamond ( Goodbye, Diamond ) manga will end in its next chapter in the sixth 2026 issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine on January 5.

The manga centers on three girl friends Ran, Homura, and Kei, who spent their youth in the high school softball club. Now in their 30s without fulfilling their dreams, Homura reveals that she only has a year to live. The friends turn their lives around and open a detective agency in Asakusa to make Homura's dream come true.

The manga launched in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in June 2024. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2024, and will publish the fifth and final volume on January 30.

Hiruzuka launched the GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST! manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Bridge website in 2021, and the series ended in its fifth volume in July 2023. Yen Press licensed the manga and will publish the fifth and final volume in English on December 30.

Source: Miyako Hiruzuka 's X/ Twitter account

