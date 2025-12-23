100 Meters Anime Film Wins Runner-Up Best Animated Film Award from Florida Film Critics Circle

Film opened in theaters in Japan on September 19

GKIDS announced on Bluesky on Monday that the anime film of Uoto 's 100 Meters ( Hyakuemu ) manga won the runner-up award for Best Animated Film at the Florida Film Critics Circle Awards, which took place on Friday. Little Amélie or the Character of Rain won the grand prize for Best Animated Film.

Image via GKIDS' Bluesky account © 2025 Florida Film Critics Circle, 魚豊・講談社／『ひゃくえむ。』製作委員会

The movie premiered in Japan on September 19. The film ranked #8 in its opening weekend, and earned 102,666,040 yen (about US$694,700) in its first three days.

GKIDS screened the film on October 12-14 in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub . The film also screened in Los Angeles on October 10. Netflix will stream the film with Japanese audio and English subtitles beginning on December 31.

The film held its world premiere at Annecy on June 12. The Japan Society screened the East Coast premiere in New York on October 8 at 7:00 p.m. with director Kenji Iwaisawa in attendance.

Tori Matsuzaka plays the gifted runner Togashi, while Shōta Sometani plays Komiya, a hard worker whose obsession with the 100-meter dash began when he met Togashi.

The anime also stars:

Kenji Iwaisawa ( ON-GAKU: Our Sound ) directed the film at Rock 'n' Roll Mountain . Pony Canyon , TBS TV, and ASMIK Ace are credited with production. Yasuyuki Mutō ( Tokyo Revengers ) wrote the script. Keisuke Kojima was the character designer and chief animation director, and Keikankun Yamaguchi was the art director. Producers include Yūsuke Terada , Yūki Katayama , and Akane Taketsugu . Hiroaki Tsutsumi composed the music for the film.

The band Official HiGE DANdism performs the film's theme song "Rashisa."

A preview of the film screened at last year's Annecy International Film Festival in June as part of the festival's Work in Progress lineup. The festival described the story:

Togashi is born to run. As a kid, he is naturally gifted and wins every 100-meter race without effort. But in sixth grade, he meets Komiya, a transfer student who is full of determination but lacks technique. In teaching him, Togashi gives Komiya a new purpose: to win no matter what. Years pass by, Togashi and Komiya meet again as rivals on the track and reveal their true selves.

Uoto ( Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ) launched the Hyakuemu manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in November 2018 as Uoto 's first series, and Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume in August 2019.