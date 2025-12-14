Singer Kenshi Yonezu's Chainsaw Man Dance Video Garners 2 Million Likes

Reze Arc theme song's video now rivals most-liked Japanese tweet ever

Image via www.youtube.com © 2025 MAPPA／チェンソーマンプロジェクト © 藤本タツキ／集英社

Japanese singer and songwriter Kenshi Yonezu posted a new short video of Chainsaw Man character Reze dancing to his theme song "IRIS OUT” for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc on Friday,

As of Monday, the video has garnered 140.8 million views and 1.489 million likes on X (formerly Twitter ), and 14,026,341 views and 715,000 likes on YouTube . After less than three days, it rivals arguably the most-liked Japanese Twitter post, Yuuki Kikuchi 's 100th and final 100-nichi go ni Shinu Wani (A Crocodile Who Will Die in 100 Days) manga strip on March 20, 2020 with 1.798 million likes.

The YouTube version of the dance video credits Akiko Kudou ("all animation"), Matsuri Hoshi (digital paint), Naomi Nakano (paint check), Teppei Itō (compositing), Bunkei Planning (choreography), SIX and REISSUE RECORDS (planning), and MAPPA (animation production).

“IRIS OUT” debuted digitally on September 15. Yonezu and Hikaru Utada 's "IRIS OUT/JANE DOE" joint double A-side single then launched on September 24. On December 3, Oricon reported “IRIS OUT” ranked #1 on its weekly streaming ranking for 11 consecutive weeks. “IRIS OUT" also ranked #1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart and ranked #5 for two weeks on Billboard's Global 200 chart.