Super Ball Girls Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Series debuted in October 2022

The first 2026 issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine announced on Friday Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Akira Hiramoto 's Super Ball Girls manga will end in the third issue on January 9. The manga will not appear in the second issue on December 26.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

A new genre-defying story from the writer of Blue Lock and the creator of Prison School ! Ichiyoshi is tired of his boring life working at the chocolate factory and keeping his greatest desires close to his chest. While walking home on Christmas night, he catches a mysterious Super Ball bouncing out of the darkness. He throws it as hard as he can...and an impossibly beautiful woman appears before him?!

Kaneshiro ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori , Blue Lock ) and Hiramoto ( Prison School , Me and the Devil Blues ) launched the series in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in October 2022. Shogakukan shipped the sixth compiled book volume on August 29. Yen Press will ship the second compiled book volume on December 23.

Hiramoto launched the Futari Switch manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in March 2022. The series ended the first part in December 2023.

Hiramoto ended his RaW Hero manga in August 2020. Hiramoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in September 2020. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English.