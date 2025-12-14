Bushiroad Ends Bushiroad Games Brand, Continues Releasing Games Under Other Labels

Games label launched in 2023

Image via Bushiroad's website © Bushiroad

Bushiroad announced on Monday the company's Bushiroad Games label is ending operations in December. The company will publish its mobile games under the Bushimo label going forward and its console games under the Bushiroad name.

This change affects the BanG Dream! Girls Band Part y game and the upcoming Hunter x Hunter Nen x Survival game, as both titles will now operate under the Bushimo division.

The Bushiroad Games label launched in January 2023 and integrated the Bushimo mobile games division. The label published the Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast game, the MACROSS Shooting Insight game, the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - Quest of Memories game, and the G oblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast game among other titles.

Bushiroad acquired a 50.625% controlling stake in Frontwing Lab , the parent company of Frontwing , in March 2021.

The company recently acquired more shares of SANZIGEN Animation Studio through a third-party allocation, with Bushiroad now owning 14.4% of the studio's shares. The companies did not disclose the shares' underwritten value.