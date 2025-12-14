Male Staffer for HKT48 Idol Group Treated After Being Stabbed

Members at group's office near incident took shelter safely

The official website for HKT48, a Fukuoka-based idol group tied to thegroup, reported on Sunday that a male staff member for the group is being treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury after being stabbed. The incident occurred earlier in the day at the Boss E•zo Fukuoka complex, which houses the idol group's 17Live HKT48 Gekijō theater.

The website added that the theater was not hosting public performances on Sunday, but all members who happened to be in the adjoining office took shelter safely. In light of the incident, the group has canceled the remaining "online handshake events" commemorating the release of its 19th single "Hansode Tenshi" (Short-Sleeved Angel, pictured left).

The group's staff is working to strengthen security in cooperation with the complex's staff. The group's staff also acknowledged reports that others beside the male staffer were injured.

