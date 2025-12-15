Ryuta Amazume's Arisu Tsubasa no Tantei Kitan Manga Ends

Manga launched as short series on September 12

Image via PR Times © Ryuta Amazume, Kodansha

Arisu Tsubasa no Tantei Kitan

Young Animal magazine published the fourth and final chapter of Ryuta Amazume 's Arisu Tsubasa no Tantei Kitan (Tsubasa Arisu's Mysterious Detective Stories) short manga last Friday.

The manga centers on the titular Tsubasa Arisu, a young schoolgirl who has the ability to see other peoples' lust or desires, and uses that to solve mysteries.

Amazume launched the manga in Young Magazine 's 18th issue on September 12 as a short series that would only have three chapters, but the manga ended up having four chapters.

Amazume recently launched the Omae no Kao wo Tashikametai (I Want to See Your Expression) manga in Kodansha 's YanMaga website on September 11.

Amazume's Jofū manga recently ended in March. Amazume published a one-shot version of the manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in March 2021. Amazume launched the full serialization in December 2021. Hakusensha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume on May 29.

Amazume launched the Nana & Kaoru ( Nana to Kaoru ) manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal Arashi magazine in 2008, and the series switched to the main Young Animal magazine in 2009. The series ended in August 2016. FAKKU announced that it has licensed the manga. Denpa began distributing the manga starting in October 2022 in a 3-in-1 omnibus edition.

Nana to Kaoru inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) project and two live-action films. Amazume wrote the spinoff manga series Nana to Kaoru: Black Label that ended in 2014.

Amazume launched the Nana to Kaoru ~Kōkōsei no SM Gokko~ (High Schoolers' S&M Play) spinoff manga in the inaugural issue of Hakusensha 's Harem magazine in November 2018, and ended the series in October 2021. The manga's fifth and final volume shipped in December 2021. The manga is set during Nana and Kaoru's third year of high school.