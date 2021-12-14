Nana & Kaoru's Ryuta Amazume Launches New Manga Series

Jofū series centers on sex industry catering to women, launches on December 24

This year's 24th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on December 10 that Ryuta Amazume will launch a new manga series titled Jofū in the magazine's next issue on December 24. The manga will focus on the sex industry aimed at women. Amazume published a one-shot version of the manga in the magazine on March 26 earlier this year.

Amazume launched the Nana & Kaoru ( Nana to Kaoru ) manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal Arashi magazine in 2008, and the series switched to the main Young Animal magazine in 2009. The series ended in August 2016. FAKKU recently announced that it has licensed the manga. Denpa will distribute the manga starting in fall 2022 in a 3-in-1 omnibus edition.

Nana to Kaoru inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) project and two live-action films. Amazume wrote the spinoff manga series Nana to Kaoru: Black Label that ended in 2014.

Amazume launched the Nana to Kaoru ~Kōkōsei no SM Gokko~ (High Schoolers' S&M Play) spinoff manga in the inaugural issue of Hakusensha 's Harem magazine in November 2018, and ended the series on October 29. The manga's fifth volume will be the final volume, and it will ship on December 24. The manga is set during Nana and Kaoru's third year of high school.