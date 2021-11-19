FAKKU, Denpa to Release Ryuta Amazume's Nana & Kaoru Manga

3-in-1 omnibus releases to start in fall 2022

Adult manga publisher FAKKU announced at the Anime NYC event on Friday that it will release Ryuta Amazume 's Nana & Kaoru ( Nana to Kaoru ) manga in English. Denpa will distribute the manga starting in fall 2022 in a 3-in-1 omnibus edition.

FAKKU describes the story:

Kaoru is in love with his childhood friend turned perfect school idol, Nana. Over the years, their relationship has become strained with the differences in their lifestyles, but Kaoru still fantasizes about Nana helping him realize his ultimate fantasy... a BDSM relationship with her! One day, Kaoru's mother finds his toys and gives them to the ever responsible Nana to rid her son of his fetish, but Nana finds a leather piece and accidentally locks herself inside! This moment awakens something inside of Nana, whose stressful life could use some fun and could be the start of Kaoru's ultimate fantasy...

Amazume launched the manga in Young Animal Arashi in 2008, and the series switched to the main Young Animal magazine in 2009. The series ended in August 2016.

Nana to Kaoru inspired an OVA and two live-action films. Amazume wrote the spinoff manga series Nana to Kaoru: Black Label that ended in 2014.

Amazume launched the Nana to Kaoru ~Kōkōsei no SM Gokko~ (High Schoolers' S&M Play) spinoff manga in the inaugural issue of Hakusensha 's Harem magazine in November 2018, and ended the series on October 29. The manga's fifth volume will be the final volume, and it will ship on December 24. The manga is set during Nana and Kaoru's third year of high school.