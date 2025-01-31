Ryuta Amazume's Jofū Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga about sex industry aimed at women launched in December 2021

This year's third issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine revealed on January 24 that Ryuta Amazume 's Jofū manga will end in two chapters. The manga's next chapter will appear in the magazine's fifth issue on February 28. If there are no further delays, the manga will end on March 14.

The manga centers on the the sex industry aimed at women.

Amazume published a one-shot version of the manga in Young Animal in March 2021. Amazume launched the full serialization in December 2021. Hakusensha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in July 2024, and will publish the sixth volume on Wednesday.

Amazume launched the Nana & Kaoru ( Nana to Kaoru ) manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal Arashi magazine in 2008, and the series switched to the main Young Animal magazine in 2009. The series ended in August 2016. FAKKU announced that it has licensed the manga. Denpa began distributing the manga starting in October 2022 in a 3-in-1 omnibus edition.

Nana to Kaoru inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) project and two live-action films. Amazume wrote the spinoff manga series Nana to Kaoru: Black Label that ended in 2014.

Amazume launched the Nana to Kaoru ~Kōkōsei no SM Gokko~ (High Schoolers' S&M Play) spinoff manga in the inaugural issue of Hakusensha 's Harem magazine in November 2018, and ended the series in October 2021. The manga's fifth and final volume shipped in December 2021. The manga is set during Nana and Kaoru's third year of high school.