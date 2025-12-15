Doggo Manga Switches Publication to Young Manga Web

Series debuted in August 2024

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

The combined second and third issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine announced last Monday that Ryūki Ōnuma and Hikari Komaru 's DOGGO ( INNU ) manga will begin serializing on Kodansha 's Young Manga web platform going forward, starting with the next chapter on January 17.

Seven Seas publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Asakusa's a big, scary place for a little pug all on his own. Or so high school student Sally thinks when she finds the pup abandoned by the Sumida river and gives him a home and a name: INNU . But there's more to this pupper than meets the eye. He's a talking dog. A fighting dog. A no-nonsense, hard-boiled son-of-a-gun. If he knows what's good for him, he'll be a good boy and lay low, but that's gonna be hard when his new owner's the daughter of a yakuza! This doggone DOGGO 's in for a rough time in this hilarious, action-packed manga about the yakuza and the pug who joins them.

Ōnuma and Komaru launched the series in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in August 2024. Kodansha shipped the fifth compiled book volume on October 6.