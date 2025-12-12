Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories Anime Gets 16th Season on January 11

Theme of new season is "ties"

The staff of the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories television anime announced on Friday that the anime is getting a 16th season that will air on the TV Tokyo channel starting on January 11. The theme for this season is "ties."

Image via Yamishibai season 16 anime's website ©YAM

Cast members in the new season include: Kanji Tsuda , Ryō Hirano , Yūta Hoshino , Yutaka Shimizu , Satoko Tsuchiya , Tomoko Ōishi , Yō Koizumi (from Solaris in the Rain), Rintarō Sugama, Ukyō Okada, and Iku Wada.

Akira Funada is returning from the last five seasons to direct and produce the anime at ILCA with production cooperation by ILCASHIPS and LEON STUDIO . Scriptwriters include Hiromu Kumamoto , Mitsuhiro Sasaki , and Kanako Ishigami .

Animators include: Kazuma Taketani , Yū Ebihara , Momoka Higurashi , " nishiyama&rie ," Norio Yamakawa , and Takashi Iitsuka . Storyboarders include: Shōma Mutō , Kazuma Taketani , and Choji Yoshikawa .

Additional producers include Takuya Iwasaki and Norio Yamakawa .

yosugala performs the ending theme song "Masquerade Night."

The original Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories series of anime shorts featured six-minute horror stories based on urban legends in a modern day setting. The shorts draw inspiration from Shōwa-era illustrated paper theater (kamishibai) productions.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2013, and the 15th and most recent season premiered on July 13.

The project inspired a spinoff, The World Yamizukan , in spring 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the previous seasons and The World Yamizukan as they aired. The anime also inspired the Ninja Collection spinoff anime. The anime premiered in July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

A live-action series adaptation of the anime premiered in Japan in September 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the series.