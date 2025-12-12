Shoji Kawamori's Labyrinth Anime Film Reveals 18 More Cast Members

Image via Labyrinth film's X/Twitter account ©GAGA Corporation

The official website for Shōji Kawamori 's original animation film Labyrinth ( Meikyū no Shiori ) revealed 18 more cast members without accompanying character credits on Friday. All of the new cast members have close ties to Kawamori and have appeared in his previous works.

The new cast includes:

The film will open in Japan on January 1.

The previously announced cast members include (Note: character name romanizations are not official):

The film centers on Shiori Maezawa, a completely ordinary high school girl who finds herself in a deserted parallel world of Yokohama after her smartphone suddenly breaks. When she checks her phone, she finds photos of herself on her social media accounts that she does not remember posting. In order to stop her other self from going out of control, Shiori tries to escape from her smartphone's strange Labyrinth .

Kawamori ( Macross , Aquarion , AKB0048 , Arjuna ) is directing the anime, his first feature-length animated film not based on an existing franchise, at SANZIGEN . The original story concept is credited to the companies Slow Curve , Vector Vision , GAGA , and Fuji Television , and Slow Curve is also credited with planning and producing the project. Risa Ebata ( Macross Frontier , AKB0048 ) is designing the characters, and Taichi Hashimoto ( Listeners , Gate Keepers 21 ) wrote the script.

Other staff members include:

Pop group Atarashii Gakkō! performs the film's theme song "Sailor, Sail On."

Kawamori stated in a comment that the film is born from the idea that smartphones that people use are "another self," that accumulates data such as personal information. Kawamori added that he aims to create an emotional, pop entertainment piece that combines song and horror.