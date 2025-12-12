Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Anime Reveals Main Promo Video, Ending Theme Artist, Early Streaming Debut for 2nd Episode

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Umikaze Minamino 's Kunon the Sorcerer Can See ( Majutsu-shi Kunon wa Mieteiru ) light novel series unveiled on Friday the ending theme song artist, early January 4 stream for the second episode, and main promotional video. The video previews the opening theme song "Rakenaria no Yume" (Dream of Rakenaria) by Isekaijoucho . Kohta Yamamoto performs the ending theme song "Story feat. katagiri."

The anime's first episode and an early debut for the second episode will begin streaming on ABEMA and d Anime Store on January 4 at 10:00 p.m. JST.

Image courtesy of Point Set ©南野海風・Laruha / KADOKAWA /「魔術師クノンは見えている」制作委員会

The anime will debut onat 10:00 p.m. JST, and onon January 4 at 26:00 JST (effectively, January 5 at 2:00 a.m. JST). The anime will then air onon January 6.will stream the anime.

The anime stars:

Hideaki Ōba ( Love of Kill , I'm in Love with the Villainess , Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me ) is directing the anime at Platinum Vision . Yuki Enatsu ( Unlimited Fafnir , Tight-rope , Saint October ) is both writing and supervising the series' scripts. Yōko Satō ( Love of Kill , I'm in Love with the Villainess , Saiyuki Reload Blast ) and Toshimitsu Kobayashi ( Spice and Wolf II , Demon King Daimao , Futakoi Alternative ) are designing the characters. Shunsuke Takizawa (TRYTONELABO) is composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Born blind, Kunon aims to be the first person to use water magic to create new eyes for himself. After five months of study, he has already surpassed his teacher, and continues to grow his talents. Not only can his magic help him sense color, but he can also use it to make handy items and even conjure a whole cat! Word of his skills and ingenuity soon reach the court and earn him a spot as disciple to the most powerful magician in the land. But is his ultimate goal even attainable?

Minamino launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2021, and the story is ongoing. The series topped the general yearly ranking on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in August 2022.

Kadokawa began releasing compiled novel volumes for the series with illustrations by Laruha in March 2022, and released the eighth volume on December 10.

La-na launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive magazine in April 2022. Kadokawa released the manga's sixth compiled book volume on May 22, and will release the seventh volume on December 23.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.