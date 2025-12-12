New Cat's Eye Anime Reveals More Cast, Trailer for 2nd Half

Disney+ is streaming a new trailer on Friday for the second half of the new anime of Tsukasa Hōjō 's Cat's Eye manga.

The staff also revealed two more cast members. Ryōtarō Okiayu plays Michael Heintz and Kenyū Horiuchi plays Shin Kaibara.

Disney+ additionally revealed a new visual.

Disney+

Hulu

Disney+

The anime's first six weekly episodes premiered between September 26 and October 31 in's Star brand in Japan. The remaining six episodes will start streaming weekly from December 26, 2025 to January 30, 2026.andonis streaming the anime in North America.

The anime stars:

Yoshifumi Sueda ( High School DxD Hero , Z/X Code reunion ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , Hayashi Mori ( Sand Land: The Series , Cells at Work! Code Black ) is the scriptwriter, Yōsuke Yabumoto ( The Legendary Hero is Dead! , Duel Masters VS ) is designing the characters and serving as the chief animation director, and Yūki Hayashi ( Haikyu!! , My Hero Academia ) is composing the music.

Singer Ado performs a cover of Anri 's "Cat's Eye," the opening theme song for the 1983 television anime, as the new anime's ending theme. Ado also performs the opening theme song "Magic."

Hojo's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985. Coamix released the manga in English on it and Imagineer 's MangaHotto ( MangaHot ) app and website in July 2024.

Abrams ComicArts ' Kana imprint is releasing the manga in print in English in an omnibus edition.

The franchise inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime. The anime debuted in January 2023 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . The new project celebrated both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Cat's Eye .

The manga inspired a live-action French series that premiered on the French channels TF1 and TF1 + in November 2024. The series debuted on Amazon Prime Video in December 2024 internationally. Amazon is producing the series alongside Big Band Story. The series has eight 52-minute episodes. The series takes place in modern day 2023. The series is getting a second season on French channel TF1 .

