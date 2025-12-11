Nioh 3 Game's TGA Trailer Reveals January 29 Demo Before February 6 Launch

The Game Awards revealed a new trailer on Thursday for Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's Nioh 3 , the latest entry in the Nioh franchise. The video reveals a demo will be available for PlayStation 5 and Steam on January 29, 2026. Save data can be transferred to the full game. Those who complete the demo will also get a "Twin-Snake Helmet" as a reward.

English trailer:

Japanese trailer:

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Steam on February 6. The game's early purchase bonus is a Hellfrost Armor Set plus William and Hiddy full armor sets.

Koei Tecmo describes the game:

Experience the rise of a heroic Shogun in Nioh 3, the latest entry in the dark samurai action RPG series. Fight using two distinct combat styles -- Samurai and Ninja -- as you battle against formidable yokai in an intense open field setting.

The Nioh Collection, a game collection that includes the Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition and Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition games, debuted for the PS5 in February 2021.

Nioh 2 launched on PlayStation 4 worldwide in March 2020.

The first Nioh game shipped for the PS4 in North America, Europe, and Japan in February 2017. Koei Tecmo America released the game on PC with its DLC expansions under the title Nioh: Complete Edition in November 2017.