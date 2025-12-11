Let's Play Anime Casts Singer Toshinobu Kubota as Himself

Kubota appears in final episode next week

Toshinobu Kubota

The official website for studio's anime of's (also known as "Mongie")webcomic announced on Friday that singer, who performs the anime's opening and ending theme songs, will voice a character in the show also named, designed after himself. The character will appear in the anime's 12th and final episode on December 17.

The anime premiered on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block on October 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub .

The anime stars:

Daiki Tomiyasu ( Pokémon Sun & Moon ) is directing the anime at OLM with Ayumi Moriyama as assistant director. Saki Ebisawa (key animator for Pokémon Journeys: The Series , Himitsu no AiPri ) is designing the characters based on Ebimo 's ( High Card ) designs. Aya Matsui ( Marmalade Boy ) is handling the series scripts. Slow Curve is in charge of planning and production. Conisch is composing the anime's music.

Other staff members include:

Toshinobu Kubota performs both the opening theme song "1,2, Play" and the ending theme song "Left & Right." DJ Night Tempo is in charge of the main theme for the in-universe game Ruminate .

The anime's short web manga adaptation by Kei Kumoi and produced by GEEK WONDERS launched on October 1. kakao 's Piccoma platform also began publishing the Japanese version of the original webcomic on October 1.

Rocketship Entertainment is releasing the comic in English, and it released the fifth volume in July. Rocketship Entertainment describes the story:

She's young, single and about to achieve her dream of creating incredible video games. But then life throws her a one-two punch: a popular streamer gives her first game a scathing review. Even worse, she finds out that same troublesome critic is now her new neighbor! A funny, sexy, and all-too-real story about gaming, memes, and social anxiety.

Mongie launched the comic on WEBTOON in 2016. The comic ended its third "season" in September 2022, after which Mongie announced that she will no longer update the comic on WEBTOON due to numerous reasons involving the WEBTOON platform, including claims of lack of marketing on the platform and pay disparities. The comic will return in fall 2025, though Mongie has not yet announced a new platform.