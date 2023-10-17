News
'Let's Play' Web Romance Comic Gets Anime by OLM
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
ANN's coverage of New York Comic Con 2023 sponsored by Ize Press!
The New York Comic Con panel for Let's Play web comic creator Leeanne M. Krecic (also known as "Mongie") revealed on Sunday that the studio OLM will produce an anime adaptation of the web comic.
She's young, single and about to achieve her dream of creating incredible video games. But then life throws her a one-two punch: a popular streamer gives her first game a scathing review.
Even worse, she finds out that same troublesome critic is now her new neighbor! A funny, sexy, and all-too-real story about gaming, memes, and social anxiety.
OLM is best known for production on such anime as the various Pokémon television anime, films, and video anime, as well as the Yo-kai Watch television anime and films. The studio also animated the Future Card Buddyfight, Berserk, BanG Dream!, Atom The Beginning, Inazuma Eleven, To Heart, and Utawarerumono anime, as well as the Miss Hokusai film. More recently, the studio has produced such anime as Odd Taxi, Komi Can't Communicate, Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout, Summer Time Rendering, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack, The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain, The Apothecary Diaries, and the upcoming Pon no Michi.