Nintendo Launches New 'My Mario' Products, Apps in U.S. on February 19

Nintendo unveiled on Thursday the U.S. launch for "My Mario," a new line of Mario-themed products aimed at young children. The products - which include picture books from Penguin Random House , building blocks, clothing for infants and toddlers, rattles, plush, and bath toys from Tomy - will be available at the Nintendo New York and Nintendo San Francisco stores on February 19. The Hello, Mario! app will launch for free in the U.S. on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch on the same day. My Mario products will also be available at select retail stores around the U.S. this spring. More products will launch throughout the year.

The brand line includes kid-friendly, one-minute stop-motion animation episodes on the official Play Nintendo YouTube channel. Five episodes are now streaming:

The My Mario brand debuted in Japan on August 26. Thegame launched in Japan on the same day for smartphones and Switch. Thegame launched for the same platforms on November 18. In both apps, users can touch the screen to interact with Mario or Yoshi's face in various ways.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide on April 5, 2023. The film earned US$31,702,735 in its opening day in the U.S., and US$204,630,730 in its first five days in the U.S. (the film opened on a Wednesday, and thus had a five-day opening frame). Deadline puts the movie's estimated US$377,628,865 opening worldwide as the highest-earning all-time worldwide opening for an animated film, beating Frozen II . ( Frozen II opened over a regular three-day frame, as opposed to The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's five-day frame.) The film is also the highest-earning video game adaptation in history. The film ended 2023 as the #2 top-earning film worldwide and in the United States, with worldwide earnings of over US$1,361,367,353, including US$574,934,330 in the U.S.

The movie is getting a sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie that will open in North America on April 3, and will open in Japan on April 24.

