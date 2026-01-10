Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP, LoveR Kiss Endless Memories Games to Launch for Switch 2

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP releases for Switch 2 on March 26; LoveR Kiss Endless Memories releases for Switch 2 on April 30

Image via Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP'S website ©2024 DRAGAMI GAMES

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP

Lollipop Chainsaw

LoveR Kiss Endless Memories

Dragami Games announced on Thursday that it is releasing, the remaster of filmmaker James Gunn and's (Suda51)hack-and-slash game, in Japan for theSwitch 2 on March 26. The company also announced it is releasing thevisual novel in Japan for the Switch 2 on April 30.

Both games are also available for physical pre-orders in Japan. While Dragami Games has stated both releases are for Japan, both games will have text in English and other languages in addition to Japanese, and Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will also have an English audio option.

The Switch 2 edition of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will include an all-new exclusive game mode, "Gun Shooting Mode." In it, players will face waves of oncoming zombies across three wave phases per stage. An upgrade pass will also be available for those who own the Switch version.

The Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP game launched digitally in the Americas and Europe for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2024. Dragami Games announced in early January 2025 that the game has sold more than 200,000 copies worldwide.

A major update launched for the game in February 2025 and includes the addition of the "Goth Outfit" costume, which was a store-exclusive bonus in the previous Lollipop Chainsaw game, and a "Photo Mode."

Former CEO of Kadokawa Games and current CEO of Dragami Games Yoshimi Yasuda stated that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is the "definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content."

A combination of staff from the original game and Dragami Games staff developed the game. Gunn and Suda are not involved with the remaster.

Yasuda posted a message on Twitter in English and Japanese in July 2022 that his company purchased the IP from Kadokawa Games after the status of the game was in limbo. He added Warner Bros. is supporting Dragami Games in this endeavor.

The Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash zombie game launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 worldwide in June 2012. Grasshopper Manufacture developed the game, and Kadokawa Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published the game. The game was a collaboration between Gōichi Suda (Suda51) and filmmaker James Gunn.

Kadokawa Games divested part of its business to the new company Dragami Games in May 2022. Kadokawa Games ' president and CEO Yasuda and company director Satoshi Fuyuno established Dragami Games in May 2022.

Taiwan's Nada Holdings announced on July 24 that its new projects for the Lollipop Chainsaw franchise in partnership with Dragami Games will involve a new game and an anime adaptation. Nada Holdings notes that the new game will not impose "excessive creative restrictions in the name of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)," but does not specify how exactly it will do this.

Image via Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP's website ©2025 DRAGAMI GAMES

LoveR Kiss Endless Memories

Nintendo

Steam

Thevisual novel launched forSwitch and PC via GOG on November 27. The game is also available on DLSite andin Japan, butdelisted the game.

LoveR Kiss launched on the Switch and PS4 in February 2020. The new game added Himari Saiki-sensei as a love interest with an additional scenario.

Kadokawa Games ' original LoveR (pronounced "Love - R") PS4 game launched in Japan initially in March 2019. The game is an original dating simulation game from Kadokawa Games , producer Ichiro Sugiyama ( KimiKiss , Amagami, Photo Kano ), and designer Tarō Minoboshi (formerly Mino☆Tarō of Tokimeki Memorial , LovePlus games). Similar to Sugiyama's earlier Photo Kano , the LoveR game has a photography theme. The game was Kadokawa Games ' new Sweet One brand's first game.

Source: Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP's website via Gematsu





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.