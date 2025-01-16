Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Game Sells 200,000 Copies Worldwide; Gets Free Update in February

Update includes "Photo Mode" system, "Goth Outfit"

Dragami Games announced on Wednesday that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP , the remaster of filmmaker James Gunn and Gōichi Suda 's (Suda51) Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash game, will get a free major update in early February. The major update includes a new system called "Photo Mode," which will allow players to freely adjust camera angles, poses, depth of field, and more to take photos of the game's protagonist Juliet. The update also includes the addition of the "Goth Outfit" costume, which was a store-exclusive bonus in the previous Lollipop Chainsaw game. Dragami Games additionally announced last week that the game has sold more than 200,000 copies worldwide.

The free major update for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is confirmed!



A new system called "Photo Mode" will be implemented, allowing users to freely adjust camera angles, poses, and more to take photos of Juliet.



© Dragami Games

The game launched digitally in the Americas and Europe for5, Xbox Series X|S,Switch, and PC viaon September 12. The game was originally scheduled for a September 25 release date.

A physical version of the game will be available worldwide. The physical version for PS5 and Switch in Japan and Asia launched on September 26. Former CEO of Kadokawa Games and current CEO of Dragami Games Yoshimi Yasuda stated that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is the "definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content."

The game was originally a remake, but is now a remaster.

A combination of staff from the original game and Dragami Games staff are developing the game. Gunn and Suda are not involved with the remaster.

Yasuda posted a message on Twitter in English and Japanese in July 2022 that his company purchased the IP from Kadokawa Games after the status of the game was in limbo. He added Warner Bros. is supporting Dragami Games in this endeavor.

The Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash zombie game launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 worldwide in June 2012. Grasshopper Manufacture developed the game, and Kadokawa Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published the game. The game was a collaboration between Gōichi Suda (Suda51) and filmmaker James Gunn.

Kadokawa Games divested part of its business to the new company Dragami Games in May 2022. Kadokawa Games ' president and CEO Yasuda and company director Satoshi Fuyuno established Dragami Games in May 2022.