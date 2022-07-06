James Gunn, Suda51 Not Involved With Lollipop Chainsaw Game's Remake

Filmmaker James Gunn and Gōichi Suda (Suda51), who collaborated on the Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash game, confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday that they are not involved in the recently announced remake of Lollipop Chainsaw . Suda51 added that the original game's developer Grasshopper Manufacture is not involved with development. Gunn stated that the first time he had heard about the game was from Suda51 a couple weeks ago.

Dragami Games is launching the game worldwide in 2023. Dragami Games did not reveal the platforms for the remake. A combination of staff from the original game and Dragami Games staff are developing the game.

Former CEO of Kadokawa Games and current CEO of Dragami Games Yoshimi Yasuda announced on Twitter last month that the franchise “is back by Dragami Games.” The statement was accompanied by the image on left.

Yasuda posted a message on Twitter in English and Japanese on Tuesday, discussing the development of the original game. He also stated his company purchased the IP from Kadokawa Games after the status of the game was in limbo. He added Warner Bros. is supporting Dragami Games in this endeavor.

Additionally, Yasuda explained that the original game had 15 licensed songs in the soundtrack, which is difficult for Dragami Games to use in the remake. The soundtrack therefore will consist of mostly new music aside from a few licensed tracks.

The Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash zombie game launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 worldwide in June 2012. Grasshopper Manufacture developed the game, and Kadokawa Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published the game. The game was a collaboration between Gōichi Suda (Suda51) and filmmaker James Gunn.

Kadokawa Games divested part of its business to the new company Dragami Games in May. Kadokawa Games ' president and CEO Yasuda and company director Satoshi Fuyuno established Dragami Games on May 13.

