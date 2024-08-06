Remastered Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Game's English Digital Release Moved Up to September 12

Game originally slated for September 25

Former CEO of Kadokawa Games and current CEO of Dragami Games Yoshimi Yasuda stated on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday that Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP , the planned remaster of filmmaker James Gunn and Gōichi Suda 's (Suda51) Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash game, will debut digitally in the Americas and Europe for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 12. Yasuda also confirmed the game will retail for US$44.99. The release date for Asia remains the same.

The game was originally scheduled for a September 25 release date.

A physical version of the game will be available worldwide. The physical version for PS5 and Switch in Japan and Asia will launch on September 26. Yasuda added Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is the "definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content."

The game was originally a remake, but is now a remaster.

A combination of staff from the original game and Dragami Games staff are developing the game. Gunn and Suda are not involved with the remaster.

Yasuda posted a message on Twitter in English and Japanese in July 2022 that his company purchased the IP from Kadokawa Games after the status of the game was in limbo. He added Warner Bros. is supporting Dragami Games in this endeavor.

The Lollipop Chainsaw hack-and-slash zombie game launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 worldwide in June 2012. Grasshopper Manufacture developed the game, and Kadokawa Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published the game. The game was a collaboration between Gōichi Suda (Suda51) and filmmaker James Gunn.

Kadokawa Games divested part of its business to the new company Dragami Games in May 2022. Kadokawa Games ' president and CEO Yasuda and company director Satoshi Fuyuno established Dragami Games in May 2022.

