Webtoon-Based Mobile Game Tower of God: New World Collaborates with hololive

Special collaboration event launches on April 9

Image courtesy of Netmarble © SIU © 2016 COVER Corp. © Netmarble Corp.

On April 1, Korean game developer and publisher Netmarble released a promotional video for Tower of God : New World, revealing an upcoming collaboration with hololive, the Japanese VTuber group. (The announcement is not an April Fool's Day joke despite the date of announcement, as Netmarble had been teasing the announcement since late March.)

The newly unveiled promotional video gives fans a first look at two new SSR+ grade collaborative teammates joining the game: [hololive] Mori Calliope and [hololive] Tokoyami Towa. Players can look forward to adding these new characters to their rosters when the special collaboration event launches on April 9.

In addition to showcasing new characters, the promo video teases an exclusive story event starring the hololive teammates and a variety of in-game events offering rewards. A limited-edition collaboration costume is also featured.

Tower of God : New World is a collectible card RPG based on the webtoon series Tower of God . The game is currently available on Google Play and the App Store.

In the game, players follow protagonist Twenty-Fifth Bam and over 100 characters as they climb the mysterious Tower.

The English version of the Tower of God webtoon is available on WEBTOON . SIU has serialized the series since 2010 in Korean, and the English version launched in 2014. The webtoon has surpassed 6 billion global views.

The original webtoon has inspired three television anime series.

Source: Press release