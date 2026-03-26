2026 Doraemon Film Stays at #1, New Assassination Classroom Film Opens at #7

Image via Comic Natalie © 藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2026

The 2026 Doraemon film, Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Kaitei Kiganjō ( Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil ), stayed at #1 in its fourth weekend. The film sold 346,000 tickets and earned 445,352,800 yen (US$2.79 million) over the three-day weekend. The film has sold a total of 1.94 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 2,496,012,650 yen (about US$15.64 million).

The film opened on February 27 and ranked at #1 in its first weekend. The film sold 621,000 tickets and earned 779,681,350 yen (about US$4.96 million) in its first three days.

The new and 45th 2D anime film (not counting the 3D CG Stand By Me Doraemon films) remakes the classic 1983 film Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil .

Tetsuo Yajima ( Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle , Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon XY ) returns after directing episodes of the Doraemon television anime and contributing in other capacities to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Great Adventure into the Underworld , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the Steel Troops: The New Age , and Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony . Another veteran of the television anime, Isao Murayama ( Witchy Precure! , Star Twinkle Precure , Bakugan ), wrote the new film's screenplay.

Golden Kamuy: Abashiri Kangoku Shūgeki-hen ( Golden Kamuy: Attack on Abashiri Prison Arc), the second live-action film based on Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga, dropped from #3 to #4 in its second weekend. The film earned 234,180,900 yen (about US$1.46 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 802,605,800 yen (about US$5.03 million).

The film opened on March 13. It sold 246,900 tickets and earned 368,611,300 yen (US$2.30 million) in its first three days. The film is getting IMAX screenings.

Kento Yamazaki reprised his role as Saichi Sugimoto and Anna Yamada as Asirpa. Yū Inaba , Sōkō Wada , and Tetta Sugimoto joined the film's cast as Tokishige Usami, Toshiyuki Kadokura, and Anji Toni, respectively.

Kenji Katagiri directed the film at CREDEUS based on a script by returning writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa . Yutaka Yamada is also back composing the music, and Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe served as Ainu culture and language supervisors.

Rock band 10-FEET perform the theme song "Kowarete Kieru made" (Until It Breaks and Disappears).

The first live-action Golden Kamuy film opened in Japan in January 2024 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.44 million in current conversion) in its first three days.

Image via Gekijōban Ansatsu Kyōshitsu Minna no Jikan film's website © 松井優征／集英社・アニメ「暗殺教室」製作委員会2025

The Gekijōban Ansatsu Kyōshitsu Minna no Jikan ( Assassination Classroom the Movie: Everybody's Time) anime film opened at #7. The film earned 167,864,310 yen (about US$1.05 million) in its first three days.

Masaki Kitamura ( After-School Hanako-kun , Gundam Evolve ) directed the film at Lerche . Makoto Uezu returned to pen the script for the film, and Aya Higami ( After-School Hanako-kun ) designed the characters. Singer-songwriter Sora Tomonari performs the film's theme song "Teacher."

Avex Film Labels is distributing the title.

The new film contains a full collection of episodes that were left out of the anime due to time constraints. The original manga's author Yūsei Matsui stated that the film is not just a 10th anniversary project, but is also a continuation of the main story.





Shingo Yamashita 's Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ( Chō Kaguya-hime! ) anime film fell from #5 to #10 in its fifth weekend after the film's limited one-week theatrical screening run in Japan was extended. The film earned 117,320,100 yen (about US$735,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,342,687,200 yen (about US$8.41 million).

The film's limited theatrical run started on February 20. Tickets quickly sold out, with some theaters having to increase the number of screenings to more than 10 times a day. The film earned a total of 223,485,400 yen (about US$1.43 million) in Japanese theaters in its first three days after its run was extended.

Netflix began streaming the film on January 22.

Yamashita ( Pokémon: Twilight Wings , opening animation for Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man , 2022 Urusei Yatsura ) made his feature-length directorial debut with the film in a collaboration between his Studio Chromato and Studio Colorido . Hechima (The Idolmaster Gakuen) and Akihiro Nagae ( Drifting Home ) designed the characters, with the former in charge of the Tsukuyomi designs and the latter handling the real-world character designs.

Saori Hayami as Yachiyo performs the theme song "Ex-Otogibanashi" ("Ex-Fairy Tale"), composed by Ryo ( supercell ).

The film features songs by Vocaloid producers Ryo ( supercell ), kz ( Livetune ), 40mP , HoneyWorks , Aqu3ra , and yuigot .

The re-release of Escaflowne: The Movie ranked at #4 in the mini theater rankings.

Eiga Himitsu no AiPri Mankai Bazulium Live! , an anime film in the Himitsu no AiPri (Secret AiPri) mixed media work, fell off the top 10 in its second weekend.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea ( Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Sōkai no Namida-hen ), the second anime film in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) franchise , dropped off the list in its fourth weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2, link 3), comScore via KOFIC