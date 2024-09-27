That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Anime Gets 4th Season, 2nd Film

3rd season ended on Friday

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Friday that the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime will get a fourth season and a second anime film. The staff revealed a video and visual to commemorate the announcement.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

Image via That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime's website ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

The anime's third season premiered on April 5. The anime's 48.5 episode aired a week earlier than the season's premiere on March 30. The show aired for two continuous(quarter of a year) for a half-year run. The season ended with its 24th episode (the overall 72nd episode of the anime) on Friday.

Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and is also streaming an English dub.

Atsushi Nakayama returned to direct the series at 8-Bit , and Toshizo Nemoto ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus ) oversaw the series scripts. Ryōma Ebata returned as character designer, and Hitoshi Fujima from Elements Garden returned from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus to compose the music.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub.

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film opened in Japan in November 2022.

The three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream anime debuted in Japan in November 2023 with all three episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.

Source: Press release