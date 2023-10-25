Crunchyroll to Stream That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream Anime

Original 3-episode anime based on bonus text story from second season Blu-ray Disc

Crunchyroll revealed today that it will stream the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Coleus no Yume ) anime based on Fuse and Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) light novel series on October 31 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The series will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

Crunchyroll describes the series:

Rimuru has saved the children he was teaching in the Kingdom of Engrassia, and his time as a teacher is nearly over. Then Yuuki, Grandmaster of the Free Union, asks him to get to the bottom of the race for the throne in the Kingdom of Coleus, which is located between Engrassia and the Holy Empire of Lubelius. So Rimuru infiltrates Coleus under the name "Satoru," and he finds a nation at the mercy of not only a battle for succession, but a web of schemes woven by demons and vampires!

The anime debuts in Japan on November 1 with all three episodes.

Atsushi Nakayama returns as director for the anime at 8-Bit . Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta , Super Cub ) is in charge of series composition. Ryōma Ebata is again designing the characters, and Takahiro Kishida is again in charge of monster design. Hitoshi Fujima ( Elements Garden ) returns from the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond movie to compose the music.

Takuma Terashima , who voices Satoru and has previously performed theme songs, will perform the opening. Miho Okasaki , the voice of Rimuru, will perform the anime's ending theme song.

Coleus no Yume was a text story included in a bonus extra booklet with the Blu-ray Disc release of the second That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season. It became a major story inspiration for the Scarlet Bond film. The "epic spectacle story" is set between the first two television seasons when Rimuru faces intrigue swirling around the Coleus Kingdom.

serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views.began publishing the series in print in 2014. The novels entered their final arc in the 18th volume in March 2021.also previously announced that he is considering writing side stories (spinoffs) after the current series is complete.is planning to end the series by its 22nd volume. publishes the novel series in English.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of the light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise that year.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the second part. Funimation also streamed an English dub .

The franchise's latest film titled Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Guren no Kizuna (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds) premiered in Japan in November 2022.

