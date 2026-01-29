Compile Heart Unveils Villion:Code Game With June 25 Release

Game developer Compile Heart unveiled the title of its new "school RPG" as Villion:Code on Thursday, and also revealed a website and trailer for the game. The trailer reveals some gameplay footage, and reveals the game's June 25 release date for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Switch 2.

The game's story is set in the near future where humanity is facing its approaching destruction. To find a solution to this certain doom, the "Advan Resilience Research Academy City" is established. One day, an anomaly appears in the city, which spawns strange beings known as GEM that begin attacking people, and generates a "bubble" that cuts it off from any contact or travel in or out. In this new isolated state, people begin to confront their roles as they pursue the truth of the anomaly in the academy city.

FRAM performs the game's opening theme song "Rebirth Code" and the ending theme song "Echoes of Tomorrow."

Atlus co-founder and Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series co-creator Kōji Okada is the planning producer for the game. Tadashi Satomi, the scenario writer for the first two Persona games and The Caligula Effect , is the scenario writer for the game. Tsukasa Masuko — the sound composer for many of the early Shin Megami Tensei games as well as The Caligula Effect , Monark , and Varlet games — is credited as sound creator. Ilya Kuvshinov ( The Wonderland , Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , Death Stranding Isolations ) is the character designer.

The game's tagline on the website reads "Kōji Okada's ultimate message to the next generation."

