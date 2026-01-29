Keiji Inafune's comcept Game Company Announces Dissolution

Image via Comcept's X/Twitter account © COMCEPT INC.

The January 29 issue of the Japanese government's Kanpo gazette revealed the comcept video game development company has been dissolved, after a January 13 general shareholder's meeting made the decision.

Level-5 already dissolved the company's successor, LEVEL5 comcept, in May 2025, following founder Keiji Inafune 's departure in mid-2024. Level 5 Osaka Office briefly took over business operations from LEVEL5 comcept in March 2025 before the May 2025 dissolution of LEVEL5 comcept.

Former CAPCOM developer and Mega Man creator Keiji Inafune founded comcept in 2010. The company developed games such as Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z , Kaio: King of Pirates , Soul Sacrifice , and Mighty No. 9 (a spiritual successor to Inafune's Mega Man series), and planned the Red Ash: The Indelible Legend game (a similar spiritual successor to the Mega Man Legends games), which was never released.

Level 5 acquired comcept in 2017, and comcept closed its Tokyo office, with the studio then working solely from its Osaka office. After the acquisition, the company was renamed to LEVEL5 comcept. The company was a support developer for other Level 5 games, and was the primary developer of the Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time game. Inafune left the company in mid-2024 during the game's development.

Source: gamebiz via Gematsu